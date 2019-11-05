Blakecoin Market Capitalization Tops $42,549.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $42,549.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,346.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.35 or 0.02025410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.71 or 0.03130602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00675772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00674602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00053723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00413811 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,969,448 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

