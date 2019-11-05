Blocktix Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a total market cap of $116,301.00 and $622.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01489847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io.

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

