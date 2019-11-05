Blue Apron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,807 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,381% compared to the average daily volume of 122 put options.

Shares of Blue Apron stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Blue Apron’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

In other news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

