Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of BCRH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 1,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 151,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

