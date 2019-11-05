BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.95 ($60.41).

EPA:BNP opened at €48.45 ($56.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €45.42. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

