Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $7.73 on Tuesday, hitting $358.82. 3,119,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,738. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

