Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Insiders have sold a total of 91,449 shares of company stock worth $3,787,198 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974,823 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

