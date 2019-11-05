Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EPAY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.00. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $67.56.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,944.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

