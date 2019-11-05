BP plc (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

BP plc (LON:BP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BP opened at GBX 518.86 ($6.78) on Tuesday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 503.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 526.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £318.15 ($415.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price target on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

