Brambles (ASX:BXB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.22

Shares of Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $12.04. Brambles shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 2,853,330 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 14th. Brambles’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

In other Brambles news, insider Graham Chipchase 168,432 shares of Brambles stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

About Brambles (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

