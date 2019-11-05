Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) versus Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Financial Contrast

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Docusign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $13.57 million 0.32 -$7.21 million N/A N/A Docusign $700.97 million 17.19 -$426.46 million ($2.90) -23.60

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Docusign.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docusign has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Docusign shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Docusign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Docusign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -110.39% -698.77% -47.05% Docusign -28.20% -26.70% -10.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Docusign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Docusign 0 2 14 0 2.88

Docusign has a consensus price target of $68.87, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Given Docusign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Docusign is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Docusign beats Bridgeline Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

