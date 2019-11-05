Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

BHF stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. 201,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,071. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

In related news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $102,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,180 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

