Brightworth Invests $207,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Allstate by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.56. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In other Allstate news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $3,628,850.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

