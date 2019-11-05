Brightworth Purchases 350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brightworth raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $117,571.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

