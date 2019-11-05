Brightworth Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brightworth reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.