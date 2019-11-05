Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.44, approximately 1,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Brilliance China Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

