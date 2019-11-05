Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $43.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EAT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.72.

Brinker International stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.25. 825,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at $393,035.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brinker International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 16.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

