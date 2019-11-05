British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Motco raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 73.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 231,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

