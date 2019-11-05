Brokerages Anticipate Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Aecom posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup raised their target price on Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Aecom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aecom in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aecom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Aecom by 6.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

