Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NUS opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $73.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.