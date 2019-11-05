Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

