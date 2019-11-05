Brokerages Expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Power.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 247,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $257.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

