Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.21. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OPNT. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

OPNT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,500. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.