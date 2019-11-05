Brokerages Set Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 881,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 335,111 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

AXDX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 107,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,258. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $864.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.72.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

