Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) PT at $33.00

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $355.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Public Education by 275.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 144.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 54.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

