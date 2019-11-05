Brokerages Set Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Price Target at $61.00

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Macro has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

