Brokerages Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $32.57

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $50,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $26,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $121,442.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,264 shares of company stock valued at $504,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 300.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.90.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.