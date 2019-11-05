Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $55.00

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

