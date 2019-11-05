Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $29.44

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Bank of America lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,455,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 209,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373,781 shares in the last quarter.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

