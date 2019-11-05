Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $31.61

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 674,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,058.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 353,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $10,823,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $10,072,000.

SEAS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. 5,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,568. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

