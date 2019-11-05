Brokers Issue Forecasts for Federal Signal Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $31.57 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in Federal Signal by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 17,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Signal news, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $349,421.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,444,587.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

