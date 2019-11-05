Brokers Offer Predictions for Basic Energy Services Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BAS)

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:BAS opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 442,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.