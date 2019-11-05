Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.00.

CM opened at C$113.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.26. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$97.55 and a 52 week high of C$116.35.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.52 per share, with a total value of C$438,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,951.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.