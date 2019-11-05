BT Group (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their sell rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

