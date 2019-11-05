Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.42

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as low as $14.00. Burnham shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,280 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

