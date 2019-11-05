BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 15,000 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. VMware makes up approximately 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in VMware by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,016 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on VMware from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.