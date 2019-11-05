BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Lowers Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 54.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,227,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 433,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 816.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,353 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 234.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 409,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 286,959 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 75.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 441,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,993,000 after acquiring an additional 190,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 18.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,137,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $936,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $77,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,575. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

