BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 3,194 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $23,659,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 59.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after acquiring an additional 362,237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 291,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,646,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,352,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

In other news, insider David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

