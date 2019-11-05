C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.55.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Boston Partners acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $208,861,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,142 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $12,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,313.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 539,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 501,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.