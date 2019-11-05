Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-4.10 EPS.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 37,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,877. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

