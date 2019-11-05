Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 20.8% Higher

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 61,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 46,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. The company primarily owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

