Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Caesarstone has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

