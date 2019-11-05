CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by Cowen

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CAI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE CAI opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. CAI International has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $419.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in CAI International by 93.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 803,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 388,603 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in CAI International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,635,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CAI International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 164,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 4.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

