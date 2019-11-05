Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.