Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. 5,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,519. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.83 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

