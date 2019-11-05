Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Up 0.5%

Caldwell Partners International Inc (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

About Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

