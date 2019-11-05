Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Evercore ISI

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.99.

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.77.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

