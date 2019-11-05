California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 96,128 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,128 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of Lamb Weston worth $84,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

