California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 350,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of HP worth $69,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,433 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 117,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of HP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 711,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

