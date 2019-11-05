California Public Employees Retirement System Has $91.08 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,820 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.40% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $91,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.